Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIA2, OAK2, @TB3 Rostered 32% He hasn't even played his first major-league game yet, but I'm so confident Jung will be a factor that I'm willing to start him right away, at least to the extent I'd be willing to start any waiver wire pickup this time of year. Having a favorable seven-game slate helps.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 24 Matchups KC3, @CLE4 Rostered 79% Miranda has only recently dropped below the 80 percent rostership threshold, thus enabling me to identify him as a sleeper, and I'm taking advantage this week given his favorable matchups against pitchers like Kris Bubic, Zack Greinke, Daniel Lynch and Cody Morris. The rookie had a quiet August but is off to a nice start in September.

Eduardo Escobar 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups CHC3, PIT4 Rostered 48% It's as if an IL stint for an oblique injury, brief though it was, was the cure to whatever's ailed Eduardo Escobar all year. He's already homered three times in 11 games since returning, batting .394 (13 for 33), and is back to playing every day with Brett Baty down for the count. The Mets also have the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT4, @STL5 Rostered 31% Fraley has hit .305 with eight homers, two steals and an OPS near 1.000 in 33 games since being activated from the IL. He tends to sit against lefties, but at least for this week, you can treat him like a full-timer. The Reds are scheduled for nine games, including seven against righties.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA3, CHW1, MIN4 Rostered 32% After slowing down toward the end of August, Gonzalez is heating up again with four doubles in three games. The Guardians have eight games this week, none against a genuine front-line pitcher, and Gonzalez is a reasonable bet to start all of them.

Nick Gordon LF MIN Minnesota • #1 • Age: 26 Matchups KC3, @CLE4 Rostered 24% Statcast continues to paint a rosy picture for Gordon, whose modest results belie his high quality of contact. But he's playing regularly, stealing the occasional base and is worth using at any of the three positions where he's eligible (second base, shortstop and outfield) with a favorable seven-game slate this week.

Spencer Steer 1B CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 24 Matchups PIT4, @STL5 Rostered 12% Though he's bounced around the infield, Steer has started every game since being called up a week ago, which puts him in a prime position to take advantage of a rare nine-game schedule this week. The first four of those games are at home, where his pop should play just fine, particularly against a bad Pirates pitching staff.

Mark Canha LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #19 • Age: 33 Matchups CHC3, PIT4 Rostered 57% The Mets have the best hitter slate for any team scheduled for fewer than eight games this week, with Drew Smyly possibly being the toughest opposing pitcher. He's also the only left-hander, which is actually good news for Canha, who's batting .293 with an .819 OPS against righties.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT4, @STL5 Rostered 17% While nothing in Friedl's profile suggests he's destined for greatness, he has performed well enough to emerge as the Reds' leadoff hitter against righties. You may have heard they have nine games on the schedule this week. Seven are against righties, making the 27-year-old rookie a scrappy play.