Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Josh Jung 3B
TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 24
He hasn't even played his first major-league game yet, but I'm so confident Jung will be a factor that I'm willing to start him right away, at least to the extent I'd be willing to start any waiver wire pickup this time of year. Having a favorable seven-game slate helps.
Jose Miranda 3B
MIN Minnesota • Age: 24
Miranda has only recently dropped below the 80 percent rostership threshold, thus enabling me to identify him as a sleeper, and I'm taking advantage this week given his favorable matchups against pitchers like Kris Bubic, Zack Greinke, Daniel Lynch and Cody Morris. The rookie had a quiet August but is off to a nice start in September.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #10 • Age: 33
It's as if an IL stint for an oblique injury, brief though it was, was the cure to whatever's ailed Eduardo Escobar all year. He's already homered three times in 11 games since returning, batting .394 (13 for 33), and is back to playing every day with Brett Baty down for the count. The Mets also have the third-best hitter matchups this week.
Jake Fraley LF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27
Fraley has hit .305 with eight homers, two steals and an OPS near 1.000 in 33 games since being activated from the IL. He tends to sit against lefties, but at least for this week, you can treat him like a full-timer. The Reds are scheduled for nine games, including seven against righties.
CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24
After slowing down toward the end of August, Gonzalez is heating up again with four doubles in three games. The Guardians have eight games this week, none against a genuine front-line pitcher, and Gonzalez is a reasonable bet to start all of them.
Nick Gordon LF
MIN Minnesota • #1 • Age: 26
Statcast continues to paint a rosy picture for Gordon, whose modest results belie his high quality of contact. But he's playing regularly, stealing the occasional base and is worth using at any of the three positions where he's eligible (second base, shortstop and outfield) with a favorable seven-game slate this week.
CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 24
Though he's bounced around the infield, Steer has started every game since being called up a week ago, which puts him in a prime position to take advantage of a rare nine-game schedule this week. The first four of those games are at home, where his pop should play just fine, particularly against a bad Pirates pitching staff.
Mark Canha LF
NYM N.Y. Mets • #19 • Age: 33
The Mets have the best hitter slate for any team scheduled for fewer than eight games this week, with Drew Smyly possibly being the toughest opposing pitcher. He's also the only left-hander, which is actually good news for Canha, who's batting .293 with an .819 OPS against righties.
TJ Friedl CF
CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 27
While nothing in Friedl's profile suggests he's destined for greatness, he has performed well enough to emerge as the Reds' leadoff hitter against righties. You may have heard they have nine games on the schedule this week. Seven are against righties, making the 27-year-old rookie a scrappy play.
A.J. Pollock LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34
With so many teams scheduled for eight games or more this week, the White Sox's six-game slate against pitchers like Chad Kuhl, Kyle Freeland, Matt Manning and Tyler Alexander gets lost in the shuffle. In all, they're facing three left-handers, and Pollock, who's been solid the past couple weeks, is particularly productive against lefties, boasting a .984 OPS.
Best hitter matchups for Week 24
1. Reds PIT4, @STL5
2. Marlins TEX2, PHI3, @WAS3
3. Mets CHC3, PIT4
4. Astros @DET3, OAK4
5. Blue Jays TB5, BAL3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 24
1. Brewers @STL2, NYY3
2. Giants ATL3, LAD3
3. Nationals BAL2, MIA3
4. Phillies @MIA3, @ATL3
5. Mariners SD2, @LAA3