jacob-misiorowski.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 1-7), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Drew Rasmussen, Slade Cecconi, and Davis Martin.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
2
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
3
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
4
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
5
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
ARI
Arizona
Advisable in most cases
6
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BOS
Boston
7
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
COL
Colorado
8
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
9
L. Morales SP ATH Luis Morales SP ATH
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
10
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
11
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
12
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
KC
Kansas City
Better left for points leagues
13
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
14
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
15
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
No thanks
16
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
17
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
18
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
19
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
20
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
MIA
Miami
21
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
WAS
Washington
22
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
23
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
24
K. Teng SP SF Kai-Wei Teng SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
STL
St. Louis
25
C. Mlodzinski RP PIT Carmen Mlodzinski RP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee