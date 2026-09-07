Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups WAS3, @SF3 Rostered 52% Would you believe that a player with a .290 batting average and .871 OPS -- numbers that have only gone up since the All-Star break -- is still available in nearly half of CBS Sports leagues? Ty France probably belongs at the top of this list regardless, but it helps that he has the fifth-best hitter schedule this week.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups @NYY3, @DET3 Rostered 71% The Rockies actually have pretty good matchups this week, but with them being on the road, it's a moot point for so many of their hitters. TJ Rumfield is an exception, seeing as he's batting .290 with an .807 OPS on the road, and he happens to be gaining steam with a .447 (17 for 38) batting average, two home runs and 12 walks in his past 11 games.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups STL3, SD3 Rostered 64% Speaking of gaining steam, Bryce Eldridge is batting .309 (25 for 81) with four homers in his past 22 games. That's reason enough to start a player with his upside, even if the matchups aren't anything particularly special.

Lawrence Butler RF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 72% Lawrence Butler's second-half turnaround shows no signs of letting up, leading to a .326 (31 for 95) batting average and six home runs in his past 26 games. The splits are in his favor twice over, too, seeing as all six of the games are at home, where he's hit 11 of his 13 home runs this year, and all six of his opposing pitchers are right-handed.

Henry Bolte CF ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 40% A full slate of home games has become nearly as big of a differentiator for Athletics hitters as it's been for Rockies hitters, and Henry Bolte is among the most impacted. The rookie has a batting average more than 70 points higher and an OPS more than 100 points higher at home versus on the road, and he's swinging a hot bat now, batting .314 (43 for 137) with five homers and four steals over his past 34 games.

Zack Gelof 3B ATH Athletics • #20 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 71% After slumping for most of August, Zack Gelof is off to a quick start in September, going 8 for 26 (.308) with three homers and two steals in six games. He's yet another Athletics hitter who greatly benefits from a full slate of home games, batting .299 with an .894 OPS there versus .209 with a .670 OPS on the road.

Spencer Jones RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #78 • Age: 25 Matchups COL3, NYM3 Rostered 61% Spencer Jones continues to succeed in spite of his alarming 36 percent strikeout rate, batting .340 (18 for 53) with four homers and three steals in his past 17 games. The Yankees didn't quite make the cut for the five best hitter matchups, but there's damage to be done in their opening series against the Rockies.

Mickey Gasper DH BOS Boston • #30 • Age: 30 Matchups LAA3, KC3 Rostered 15% Mickey Gasper was only bumped from the Red Sox's lineup briefly, regaining a spot with Willson Contreras being lost to a hamstring injury. During the 20-game stretch in which he's started 16 times, the minor league journeyman is batting .347 (17 for 49) with eight home runs, showing premium on-base skills and good enough exit velocities. The best part is that you can use him at catcher.

Thomas Saggese SS STL St. Louis • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups @SF3, CHW3 Rostered 3% With all the injuries to the Cardinals infield, former utility man Thomas Saggese finds himself back in the majors and starting at shortstop. He wasn't doing much at Triple-A, but he's 13 for 24 with three homers in his eight games since returning. He has the benefit of the third-best hitter schedule this week, and you can start him at any of four positions in standard CBS Sports leagues.