Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups CHW3, BAL3 Rostered 77% I'm cheating a little with the roster rate here because, frankly, it's a tough week for streamer hitters, but also because I really want to stress how good of a play Trent Grisham is with the Yankees lined up to face two of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Grisham is already having a huge Week 26 (Sept. 15-21), continuing what's quietly been a huge season.

Isaac Paredes 3B HOU Houston • #15 • Age: 26 Matchups @ATH3, @LAA3 Rostered 62% What's this? Are we really going to entrust our fate to Isaac Paredes when we haven't seen him play since July? Well, we'll have the weekend to assess his rust level, and provided it checks out, he was must-start prior to the hamstring injury that sidelined him for so long. It just so happens that the Astros have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, too.

Drake Baldwin C ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS3, PIT3 Rostered 60% A series against the Nationals has Drake Baldwin swinging a hot bat again, and he's in line to face them again in what's shaping up to be the fourth-best hitter schedule for the upcoming scoring period. Keep in mind he's playing much more consistently now that Sean Murphy is sidelined by a hip injury.

Moises Ballesteros DH CHC Chi. Cubs • #25 • Age: 21 Matchups NYM3, STL3 Rostered 14% Speaking of rookie catchers playing consistently, Moises Ballesteros has started seven straight games for the Cubs, albeit at DH. He's earned those at-bats with his performance, hitting a couple home runs and showing off the contact skills that propelled his rise to the majors. The Cubs close out the season against a trio of mashable starters for the Cardinals.

Dylan Crews RF WAS Washington • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups @ATL3, CHW3 Rostered 61% After having his sophomore season mostly derailed by an oblique injury, Dylan Crews is enjoying one of his best stretches since first being called up last August, batting .300 (12 for 40) with two homers and two steals in his past 12 games. His upside remains considerable, and his matchups are good enough that you could consider taking a shot on that upside even with everything on the line.

Daylen Lile RF WAS Washington • #51 • Age: 22 Matchups @ATL3, CHW3 Rostered 31% Daylen Lile has been one of the unsung heroes of the second half, batting .319 (58 for 182) with four homers, nine triples, nine doubles, and five steals during that time. I've mentioned the Nationals' favorable matchups already, but to be more specific, they're scheduled to face Bryce Elder, Yoendrys Gomez, Sean Burke, and Shane Smith in their final four games.

Chandler Simpson LF TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups @BAL3, @TOR3 Rostered 60% The matchups could be better for Chandler Simpson, particularly since he lacks the power to take advantage of Tyler Wells' fly-ball tendencies, but he's been so hot, batting .500 (15 for 30) in his past eight games, that I'm inclined to recommend him anyway. He's the best base-stealer in the game, so whether you use him in a points league will depend on if your league awards one point per steal or two.

Carter Jensen DH KC Kansas City • #22 • Age: 22 Matchups @LAA3, @ATH3 Rostered 6% Carter Jensen makes it three catchers -- all rookies, no less -- featured in this week's sleeper hitters, which I'm loath to do given that there's so rarely justification to start a second catcher outside of leagues that require it. He's well-positioned to take advantage of the second-best hitter matchups, finding his way into regular at-bats even in spite of Salvador Perez with his plus power and good on-base skills.

Marcell Ozuna DH ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 34 Matchups WAS3, PIT3 Rostered 75% Marcell Ozuna hasn't given you much reason to care about him since May and isn't setting the world on fire even now, but he is at least performing competently, batting .293 (12 for 41) with five doubles in his past 12 games. There may be enough reason to use him with the Braves' favorable schedule this week, which rates as the fourth-best.