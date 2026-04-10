Ryan Weathers SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #40 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. KC Rostered 78% Ryan Weathers took a little off his pitches to focus on better strike-throwing in his latest outing and ended up delivering an eight-inning gem against the Athletics. He has two favorable matchups this week, particularly the first against the most strikeout-prone lineup in baseball.

Braxton Ashcraft P PIT Pittsburgh • #35 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 78% Braxton Ashcraft is a ground-ball pitcher who misses bats better than most, which gives him a high floor. His matchup against the Nationals this week gives him a high ceiling.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchups at BAL, vs. TOR Rostered 72% Ryne Nelson righted the ship against a tough Mets lineup in his most recent start, which makes me less fearful of his tough matchups this week. A pitcher with a 3.33 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 8.0 K/9 over his past 251 2/3 innings is basically a must when he's in line for two starts.

Grant Holmes RP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. MIA, at PHI Rostered 60% After three starts, Grant Holmes has already put to rest the concerns about his elbow coming into the season, and he should enjoy an uptick in strikeouts soon enough, given that his slider is sporting a 50 percent whiff rate. His second matchup against the Phillies could be tough, but you'll take two however you can get them.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchups at STL, vs. BAL Rostered 58% Joey Cantillo hasn't been around as long as Holmes, but he profiles similarly as a quality bat-misser whose outings will tend to run short and WHIP will tend to run high. Also like Holmes, he has one good matchup and one bad one this week.

Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. CHW Rostered 42% Jeffrey Springs' fastball is up only a little this year, but judging by the early results, it seems to have made a world of difference. He's allowed a combined three hits in his past two starts, striking out 13 over 13 innings, and has two inviting matchups this week.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. TB Rostered 65% Though he's been effective so far, Mitch Keller presents a ton of ERA and WHIP risk for categories leagues (and without much strikeout upside), which could obviously be doubly damaging in a two-start week. This recommendation is more for points leagues, where such ratio stats aren't scored directly, and Keller's knack for pitching deep into games is of more value.

Will Warren P NYY N.Y. Yankees • #29 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. LAA, vs. KC Rostered 74% Though Will Warren hasn't been bad, per se, two of his three starts have fallen short of the five-inning mark that's the minimum threshold for a pitcher to matter in Fantasy. He'll get two bites at the apple this week, though, and both of his matchups are favorable.

Randy Vasquez RP SD San Diego • #98 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 59% The Mariners lineup is off to a rough start, and part of that is having the second-most strikeouts of any team. Randy Vasquez has been a surprising source of strikeouts early on, thanks to a fastball that's up about 1 mph and features an additional inch of induced vertical break.