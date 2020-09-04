It's not every week I can find five streamer pitchers, much less 10, who I feel good about.
But this week's selection is pretty strong. For this week, at least the top seven I'd be trying to play wherever possible. Some of them are among the more popular waiver claims of late, so their names may not come as a surprise, but it just so happens they have the right matchups for you to take advantage right away.
So let's dive in. Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
MIA Miami • #73 • Age: 22
Through three starts, he has been remarkably efficient, pounding the strike zone with such an impressive arsenal that I can't imagine why anybody would choose to sit him in a two-start week.
Tyler Mahle SP
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
The fact he has delivered back-to-back starts of more than six innings shows how far he has come with his slider/cutter hybrid, pairing it with an excellent fastball to make him no longer a sitting duck the second and third time through the lineup.
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Even with the White Sox going four-man for a five-game week, Dane Dunning made the cut, having demonstrated big swing-and-miss potential against two weak opponents ... like the one he's facing this week.
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
He was strictly fastball/slider in his first start back from a PED suspension, not revealing the changeup that helped pull his arsenal together last year, but he went six strong against a tougher lineup (White Sox) than he's facing this time around.
SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29
Kevin Gausman has been big on whiffs but light on strikeouts so far, going six innings in just one of his first eight appearances. Still, you can expect a healthy strikeout total in a two-start week -- and maybe even a win in that Diamondbacks matchup.
STL St. Louis • #33 • Age: 32
After three consecutive starts allowing three hits and no earned runs, he's basically a must with two starts, though it's likely the lack of strikeouts catches up to him at some point.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 29
The Brewers offense has been miserable this year, and Matthew Boyd's increased reliance on his changeup has him in a much more stable place right now.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
He had some control issues last time out but has generally pitched well this year, averaging a strikeout per inning, and gets a better matchup than he's gotten most of this year, having already faced the Twins thrice.
TB Tampa Bay • #34 • Age: 27
He's still building toward his first five-inning outing but has pitched well of late and has two favorable matchups this week.
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
It's been an uneven rookie season, but he piled up whiffs with his changeup last time out and has his most favorable matchup yet.