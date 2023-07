San Francisco activated Cobb (oblique) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Mets, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Cobb was excellent in his lone minor-league rehab outing last Saturday with Single-A San Jose, racking up nine strikeouts across 3.2 innings of one-run ball. Following a 15-day absence to heal a mild oblique strain, he returns Friday to a sharp 3.09 ERA and 76:21 K:BB through 78.2 major-league innings.