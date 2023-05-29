Cobb (4-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings during a 7-5 defeat to the Brewers. He struck out five.

Cobb walked multiple batters for the fourth time over his past five starts and surrendered a season-high seven runs. Coming into the contest, the right-hander had been excellent, sporting a 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB across 10 appearances (58 innings), so it's safe to chalk Sunday's outing up as an outlier. The 35-year-old's role in the Giants rotation is solidified as long as he's healthy, and his next start is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus Baltimore.