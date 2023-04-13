Cobb pitched 3.2 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters. He did not factor in the decision.

The Giants gave Cobb an early three-run lead, but the veteran hurler couldn't take advantage. He gave up a hit in each of his first three frames but escaped without Los Angeles scoring before being chased with two outs in the fourth. In that inning, he yielded a hit to five of the six batters he faced and gave up two runs, though the damage could have been worse -- one of his outs came on a caught-stealing and the other on a sharp liner to center field. Cobb's 3.14 ERA and 14:2 K:BB on the campaign appear fine on the surface, but he's made it out of the fourth inning just once in three starts.