Cobb allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Oakland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Cobb served up two homers in the subpar outing, both to Nick Allen. Cobb forced a season-low three whiffs Sunday. Over his last four outings, he's registered a 5.40 ERA with just 16 punchouts across 21.2 frames. The veteran righty owns a 3.30 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 21 starts this season. Cobb's next outing is projected to be at home against the Rangers.