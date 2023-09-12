Cobb (hip) allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Monday.

Cobb threw 47 of 79 pitches for strikes after having this start pushed back a couple of days while he dealt with hip soreness stemming from an impingement. The right-hander's lone mistake was a two-run home run by Josh Naylor in the third inning. Cobb has endured a shaky second half of the campaign but still has a 3.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 130:36 K:BB through 149.1 innings over 27 starts this season. He's lined up for a road start in Colorado over the weekend.