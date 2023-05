Cobb (3-1) earned the win Thursday, pitching 7.1 shutout innings, while allowing seven hits and two walks against Arizona. He struck out three.

Cobb was lifted after 104 pitches in the eighth inning after walking Josh Rojas. It was the third time in four starts that Cobb did not allow a run. His ERA is down to 1.70, well below his career 3.76 ERA. However, Cobb's WHIP sits at 1.24, nearly identical to his career 1.26 WHIP. So an ERA regression is likely coming.