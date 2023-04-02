Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was stingy but not efficient, getting the hook after needing 76 pitches (47 strikes) to record only 11 outs, but he was always likely to get a quick hook after being bothered by knee soreness late in spring training. Cobb is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he struck out a career-high 151 batters over 149.2 innings, but that was also the first time since 2018 he's been able to make more than 18 starts. The 35-year-old is next set to take the mound at home next week against the Royals.