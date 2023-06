Cobb (oblique) is expected to return from the injured list during this week's road trip, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He struck out nine and walked none over 3.2 innings in a rehab start Saturday for Single-A San Jose. Cobb was able to build up to 66 pitches while touching 96 mph with his fastball in that rehab outing, so it makes sense that he would be able return to the rotation this week, likely either Friday in New York or Thursday in Toronto.