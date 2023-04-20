Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Marlins, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

The 35-year-old righty fell short of a quality start but did set a new season high for strikeouts, as Cobb generated 31 called or swinging strikes among his 92 pitches. He's had a strong beginning to the season, posting a 2.79 ERA and 22:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings, but Cobb is still looking for his first win as he heads into his next start, likely to come early next week at home against the Cardinals.