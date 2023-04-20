Cobb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Marlins, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

The 35-year-old righty fell short of a quality start but did set a new season high for strikeouts, as Cobb generated 31 called or swinging strikes among his 92 pitches. He's had a strong beginning to the season, posting a 2.79 ERA and 22:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings, but Cobb is still looking for his first win as he heads into his next start, likely to come early next week at home against the Cardinals.

More News