Cobb (4-1) got the win over the Twins on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Cobb surrendered a two-run homer to Byron Buxton in the first and then a solo home run to Michael Taylor in the fifth but otherwise did not allow a single Twins hitter to reach scoring position. He generated 22 chases and tied his season-high with eight strikeouts while tossing his third quality start over his last four tries. He's now completed at least seven innings five times this season after only managing to do so three times last year. He's sitting at a 2.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB over 58 innings and lines up for a road start against the Brewers over the weekend.