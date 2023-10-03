Cobb will get a second opinion on his troublesome left hip in the coming weeks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Cobb battled hip discomfort throughout the second half and finished the regular season on the 15-day injured list with what was diagnosed as a left hip impingement. He's trying the rest and rehab route at the moment but will seek out other possible treatment options. San Francisco holds a $10 million club option (or $2 million buyout) on the 35-year-old right-hander for the 2024 campaign.