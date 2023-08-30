Cobb (7-5) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out eight over nine innings, earning the complete-game win Tuesday over the Reds.

Cobb allowed just one batter to reach base on an error over the first 8.1 innings before giving up a walk and an RBI double. It was a monumental effort for the right-hander, who needed 131 pitches (83 strikes) for his second complete game of the season. He had starts of varying quality throughout August, allowing 21 runs over 35.1 innings over six appearances. Overall, Cobb has a 3.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 125:35 K:BB through 141.1 innings across 25 starts this season. He's tentatively lined up for a road start in San Diego this weekend, but given the Giants' propensity for using bullpen games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cobb pushed back a day or two after such a heavy workload.