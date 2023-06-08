Cobb battled minor hip tightness during his start Thursday at Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb told reporters afterward that it's a minor issue and will not prevent him from taking his next scheduled turn in the Giants' rotation. He looked a little uncomfortable in parts of Thursday's outing while surrendering four earned runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies. Cobb did manage to tally seven strikeouts in what became a 6-4 comeback victory for San Francisco. He holds a solid 3.01 ERA with 71 strikeouts through 74.2 total innings this year.