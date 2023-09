Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left hip impingement.

Cobb has been dealing with a nagging hip issue throughout the second half and it flared up on him during Tuesday's start against the Diamondbacks. He is done for the remainder of the regular season, although the Giants have not ruled out the possibility that he could return for the playoffs, should they qualify. Kyle Harrison will absorb Cobb's rotation spot.