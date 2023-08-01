Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that he expects Cobb to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks after the right-hander recently dealt with an illness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cobb had been expected to start Monday's series opener, but since he was under the weather, the Giants opted for a bullpen game for the third consecutive day. Barring a setback leading up to Tuesday's 9:45 p.m. ET, Cobb looks like he'll be ready to pitch, and the Giants will be hoping to get plenty of innings out of him to help preserve a bullpen that's been overtaxed of late. Cobb has been a steady performer since returning from the 15-day injured list June, going 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB in 27.1 innings over five stearts.