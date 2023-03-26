Cobb (knee) is slated to pitch in a minor-league game Monday on the back fields of Giants camp, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Cobb's bruised knee apparently responded well to his bullpen session Saturday, so he'll likely aim to get at least a few innings under his belt Monday as he aims to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the 2023 season. If Cobb checks out fine following Monday's outing, he could be cleared to make a start in New York next weekend in the Giants' season-opening series with the Yankees.