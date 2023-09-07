Cobb (hip) is not listed among the Giants' scheduled starters for their weekend series against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Logan Webb will start Friday and Kyle Harrison will go Saturday, but there is a TBA listed for Sunday's series finale. Cobb threw a career-high 131 pitches in a complete game Aug. 29 against the Reds before yielding four earned runs over just three innings in his latest turn Sept. 3 at San Diego. He told reporters after that rough outing versus the Padres that he's been battling a left hip impingement since mid-June. It's possible Cobb is simply being pushed back a bit -- maybe even to fill the TBA on Sunday -- but this is a must-win series for the Giants and they're already thin on starters.