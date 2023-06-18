Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 15, with a left oblique strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander dealt with hip tightness during his June 8 start in Colorado and lasted just 79 pitches his last time out against St. Louis on Tuesday, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks with an oblique strain. It's a big blow to San Francisco's rotation, and it's unclear if Cobb will have a chance to return when first eligible June 30.