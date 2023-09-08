Cobb (hip) said he expects to return to the rotation Monday against the Guardians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb has been pitching through a left hip impingement during the second half, but he received a cortisone injection earlier this week that has helped him avoid a stay on the injured list. The veteran right-hander struggled in his last start against the Padres on Sept. 3, but he worked a complete game and nearly notched a no-hitter the outing before against the Reds.