Cobb (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Royals.

The 35-year-old righty gave up one run through three frames before serving up a solo shot to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth. Cobb is sporting an impressive 12:1 K:BB with a 2.53 ERA through two starts to begin the year. He forced 13 whiffs Friday, including 10 with the splitter. Cobb is currently projected to face the Dodgers at home next week.