Cobb (6-5) took the loss Friday as the Giants fell 4-0 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander did keep the ball in the park, a noteworthy feat after he served up six homers in his prior three starts, but this was still another disappointing result for Cobb. He's winless in seven outings since the All-Star break, going 0-3 with a 5.73 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings, and he hasn't struck out more than four batters in any of his four trips to the mound in August. Cobb will try to turn things around in his next start, likely to come next week in Philadelphia.