Cobb (6-2) allowed six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mariners.

Cobb hasn't walked a batter over his last two starts since returning from an oblique injury. He wasn't giving up much of anything in a 2-0 win, tossing his fifth scoreless outing in 16 starts this season. The veteran right-hander has a 2.91 ERA despite a 1.34 WHIP, and he's added 86 strikeouts over 89.2 innings. Cobb's next start will likely be during a three-game series versus the Pirates following the All-Star break.