Cobb did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Cobb was shutout the Phillies for five innings Wednesday before surrendering back-to-back home runs to Kyle Schwarber and Trae Turner to begin the sixth. Despite the rough finish, it was an encouraging outing from Cobb, who'd struggled to a 6.54 ERA over his previous six starts. Overall, the veteran right-hander is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 117:34 K:BB across 24 starts (132.1 innings) this season. Cobb's currently in line for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.