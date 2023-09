Cobb had his next start pushed back to Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cobb was originally slated to start in one of the team's two games Saturday against the Rockies, but the team has opted to give him extra rest due to an ongoing hip injury. The team has yet to officially announce a starter to replace Cobb, but Ross Stripling (back) was activated from the injured list Friday and appears to be a logical candidate to take the ball.