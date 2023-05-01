Cobb did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings against the Padres. He struck out seven.

Cobb turned in another strong outing Sunday, striking out seven while allowing three runs, each of which came in the fifth inning where Austin Nola hit a two-run homer and a Juan Soto single drove in Fernando Tatis. Cobb is off to a roaring start to 2023, having tossed a complete game shutout and owning a 2.43 ERA and an 8.25 K/BB through 33.1 innings. Considering Cobb's incredible form play and pitcher-friendly home diamond, the 35-year-old should remain a strong fantasy option.