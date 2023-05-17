Cobb allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

In addition to his season-high five walks, he also had two wild pitches and a balk. Considering Cobb hadn't allowed a run in three of his last four outings, this was an unusually poor effort. It's also the third time in nine starts he's failed to complete four innings, though he's yet to give up more than three runs in any game. Cobb owns a 1.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB over 51 innings. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Minnesota early next week.