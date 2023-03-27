Cobb (knee) threw four innings in a minor-league contest in Scottsdale on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cobb told Pavlovic after the game that he felt "good" and that he'll be ready for the start of the season. While the right-hander does appear likely to be in the rotation from the start of the campaign, the Giants have not decided if Cobb will start the second game of the season or get pushed back. It's something to keep an eye on for those who roster Cobb in fantasy leagues, as he would face the Yankees if does start the second game or the White Sox if pushed down.