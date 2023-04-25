Cobb (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing six hits and one walk over nine scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out four.

This masterful performance marks the second shutout of Cobb's career. The right-hander currently ranks 10th in the league with a 1.91 ERA, and has not allowed more than two runs in any of his starts this year. The 35-year-old veteran is tentatively slated to face the Padres on the road in his next appearance.