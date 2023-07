Cobb allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over five innings in Friday's win over the Mets. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Cobb returned from a stint on the injured list with an oblique injury and made his first start since June 13. He tossed 56 of 79 pitches for strikes, including 10 whiffs. The veteran righty owns a strong 3.12 ERA and 79:21 K:BB across 83.2 frames this season. Cobb is currently lined up to face the Mariners at home next week.