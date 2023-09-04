Cobb (7-6) allowed four runs on six hits over three innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against San Diego.

Cobb tossed 58 pitches but was throwing on short rest after his 131-pitch complete game against the Reds on Aug. 29. The Padres jumped on him with three runs in the first inning before adding another in the third. It was Cobb's shortest outing of the year and his ERA climbed to 3.74 through 26 starts. His next outing is currently projected to be a home matchup with the Rockies.