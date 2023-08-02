Cobb allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Cobb was ill Monday, so he was pushed back a day in the rotation. He threw 84 pitches (53 strikes) Tuesday before turning the ball over to Ryan Walker. All three runs against Cobb came on solo home runs, making Tuesday the second time all year he's given up multiple homers. He's at a 3.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 104:29 K:BB through 112 innings over 20 starts this season. The right-hander is projected for a road start versus the Angels next week.