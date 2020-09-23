Dickerson (elbow) hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Dickerson was held out of the starting lineup after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow Monday, though the decision to rest him may have had as much to do with the Rockies starting a southpaw. Dickerson was clearly feeling well enough to swing a bat as he launched a 409-foot homer to center field in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has been a big part of the Giants' success this season, slashing .295/.373/.591 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI.