Vasquez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Aug. 17 after being DFA'd by the Phillies, but he will once again be placed on waivers. The left-hander appeared in four games with Triple-A Sacramento, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out six batters. The transaction freed a spot for Andrew Knapp on the Giants' 40-man roster and his contract was selected Wednesday.