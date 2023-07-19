The Giants reinstated DeSclafani (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against Cincinnati.
Right shoulder fatigue sent DeSclafani to the IL in early July, and he'll now return to the Giants' rotation after a minimum stay. DeSclafani made a rehab start in rookie ball Thursday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four batters across four innings. He carries a 4.44 ERA and 1.19 WHIP heading into his start against the slumping Reds.
