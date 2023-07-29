DeSclafani appears set to work in bulk relief again Saturday against the Red Sox with Ryan Walker named the opener, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants have had some success throwing openers in front of their starters this season. It didn't work out well for DeSclafani last weekend -- he allowed four runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings against Washington -- but San Francisco will give it another try Saturday. DeSclafani has a 7.79 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 32.1 innings since the start of June.