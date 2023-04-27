DeSclafani (2-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

DeSclafani served up two solo homers -- both by Paul Goldschmidt -- in his first three innings of work, but those were the only runs the Cardinals managed against him. The right-hander induced 13 swinging strikes and punched out six batters en route to his fourth quality start over his first five outings this season. DeSclafani has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants and his fantasy managers thus far, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB across 30 innings.