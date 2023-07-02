DeSclafani (4-8) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 4-1 by the Mets, giving up three solo home runs in three innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The homers were the only hits the veteran right-hander allowed and they all came in the third inning, as Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor took DeSclafani deep to chase him from the game after only 55 pitches (34 strikes). After a strong start to the year, he has a 6.39 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB over his last eight outings and 38 innings, serving up eight homers along the way. DeSclafani will try to turn things around in his final start before the All-Star break, which is likely to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.