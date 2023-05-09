DeSclafani (3-2) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk over seven innings against Washington. He struck out three.

Although DeSclafani pitched deep into the game, his five earned runs allowed were the most he's given up this year. However, the right-hander is still having a great season, as his 0.93 is tied for sixth in MLB. The 33-year-old is still a dependable option heading into his next tentative appearance against Arizona.