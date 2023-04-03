DeSclafani is scheduled to start Monday's game against the White Sox in Chicago but could be piggybacked by Sean Manaea, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Manaea was available out of the bullpen for the Giants' season-opening weekend series with the Yankees but went unused, and because he had been building up in spring training to compete for a starting role, he could get the opportunity to work in tandem with DeSclafani. Though he enters the season with a rotation spot, DeSclafani was eased into workouts during spring training after he previously underwent ankle surgery last summer, and he didn't work more than four innings in any of his Cactus League outings. With that in mind, manager Gabe Kapler may not be keen on having DeSclafani work deep into Monday's outing, perhaps setting up Manaea to cover multiple innings once DeSclafani exits.