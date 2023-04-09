DeSclafani allowed one run on three hits over 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over Kansas City. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

DeSclafani had little issue working through the Royals aside from Salvador Perez's RBI single in the fourth inning. The Giants couldn't get any offense going until the eighth inning, so Desclafani wasn't able to improve to 2-0. He has a stellar 11:0 K:BB while allowing just one run through 12.1 frames across two starts. DeSclafani is projected for a solid matchup in Detroit next weekend.