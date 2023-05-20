DeSclafani did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Miami. He struck out six.

DeSclafani continues his hot start, as he's now tied for ninth in the league with a 0.99 WHIP. The former Red also sports a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which would be a career-high if he stays at that pace throughout the season. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Twins on the road in his next appearance.