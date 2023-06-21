DeSclafani didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Padres after he allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.

It certainly wasn't a bad start from DeSclafani, though it's still the fifth time in his past six outings he's given up at least three earned runs. The right-hander has a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB across 84.1 innings this year, and he tentatively projects to next take the mound this weekend versus Arizona.