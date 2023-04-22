DeSclafani (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Mets.

DeSclafani gave up one run in the second inning and three more in the fifth, while the Giants' bats were limited to five hits in the 7-0 shutout loss. This was the first time the right-hander failed to record a quality start in four outings this season. Despite the poor showing, he's got a 2.63 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB across 24 innings. His next start is projected for next week versus the Cardinals.