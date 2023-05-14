DeSclafani left Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with a potential injury in the sixth inning, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He allowed three runs in five-plus innings before leaving.
DeSclafani appeared to tweak his ankle while trying to make a play on a grounder before leaving with a trainer. Scott Alexander has taken over on the mound in DeSclafani's absence.
